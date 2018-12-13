'It's been a difficult time for us,' says mom of SA woman detained in China
The 19-year-old woman was promised a work permit by an alleged fraudulent recruitment agency called Derlin Zhao.
JOHANNESBURG - The mother of a 19-year-old South African woman who has been detained in a Chinese jail says that finding her daughter has been a daunting experience.
Tristan Lee Niemand, who was teaching in China, has been in detention since November.
The 19-year-old was promised a work permit by an alleged fraudulent recruitment agency called Derlin Zhao.
Her mother, Stacey-Lee Bridger, informed Eyewitness News that her 19-year-old daughter has been in a detention facility since mid-November.
LISTEN: Mother of SA woman detained in China opens up ordeal
“It’s been a very difficult time for us. She did the TEFL (teaching English as a foreign language) course. So, what happens is the agency does the recruitment for the school. She went to the agency and she was promised that when she gets there, that they’d put her in training for two weeks and then she’d start working. [They said] she could just go over with her student visa and as soon as she’s there they would give her a work visa. She was only working there for 11 days before she was detained.”
The mother says she has not been allowed to have direct contact with her daughter, who is due to make a court appearance next week.
On Wednesday, the International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya told Eyewitness News that 800 South Africans are currently detained across the world, 48 of which are in China.
"Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will be engaging the foreign minister of China on this issue because there’s quite a number of young South Africans who are being arrested every day in China. This year alone there’s been more than 100 on visa violations."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
