Ipid probing murder-suicide involving police officer in George

A police constable allegedly shot dead his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid has launched an investigation into a murder-suicide involving a SAPS member in George in the southern Cape.

The incident occurred in Zone 8 in Themablethu on Tuesday evening.

The police constable allegedly shot dead his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Police responded to the incident after receiving a complaint of gunshots.

Ipid's Moses Dlamini: "It is alleged that police officers were called to a house in Themablethu and upon entering they found two bodies in the bedroom. They also found a child, who was unharmed. The motive for the killings is not known."

Last month, a police sergeant shot dead his wife before taking his own life at the Hout Bay Police Station.

The 41-year-old policeman was on duty at the time of the incident.

