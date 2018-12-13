Ipid probing murder-suicide involving police officer in George
A police constable allegedly shot dead his wife before turning the gun on himself.
CAPE TOWN - Police watchdog Ipid has launched an investigation into a murder-suicide involving a SAPS member in George in the southern Cape.
The incident occurred in Zone 8 in Themablethu on Tuesday evening.
Police responded to the incident after receiving a complaint of gunshots.
Ipid's Moses Dlamini: "It is alleged that police officers were called to a house in Themablethu and upon entering they found two bodies in the bedroom. They also found a child, who was unharmed. The motive for the killings is not known."
Last month, a police sergeant shot dead his wife before taking his own life at the Hout Bay Police Station.
The 41-year-old policeman was on duty at the time of the incident.
