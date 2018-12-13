‘If there was corruption on Bosasa, I will own up’ - Ramaphosa

The president faced a backlash from opposition parties after making contradictory statements about payments made by Bosasa to his son and his ANC Presidency campaign.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has maintained that there is no corrupt relationship between him, his son, and multi-service company Bosasa.

Ramaphosa was speaking in a wide-ranging interview on Thursday evening with Xolani Gwala on Radio 702 and CapeTalk.

“There is just no corruption whatsoever in all this. All that there is that the donation was made to a campaign fund that I had no knowledge of and control [of].”

The president faced a backlash from opposition parties after making contradictory statements about payments made by the company to his son, Andile, and his African National Congress (ANC) Presidency campaign.

During a question and answer session in Parliament last month, the president said he had seen a business contract between Bosasa and his Andile.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane then submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act request to Bosasa after Ramaphosa acknowledged the existence of a contract in Parliament but later backtracked on his answer.

Ramaphosa initially said the payment to his son was for consultancy work but then issued a correction, saying there was a separate payment by Bosasa to his ANC election campaign in 2017.

Speaking to Gwala, Ramaphosa said while the company and its relationship with senior government officials must be examined, he is not convinced that an inquiry which the DA and the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association have called for should be instituted. However, he said he is still applying his mind.

“A commission is a really heavy duty process that goes into a whole lot of legalities. It costs a lot of money like the Zondo Commission right now. It’s heavy duty and costs a lot of money.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Ramaphosa reflects on his Presidency, horrified by corruption in SOEs

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)