Motsoeneng’s move to politics a joke, says analyst

The former SABC COO launched the African Content Movement on Thursday saying it will serve all the people of South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analysts say the move by controversial former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng to launch his own political party is simply a showcase of his illusions of grandeur.

Some say while the move is a joke, others note that in a democracy anything can happen.

Motsoeneng launched the African Content Movement (ACM) on Thursday, saying it will serve all the people of South Africa.

He says a manifesto will be launched soon.

WATCH: I want to be the president, that’s the bottom line - Hlaudi

University of KwaZulu-Natal political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says it’s an interesting trait in South African politics, where people think they can remake themselves into relevance.

Mguni says it shows the sense of disrespect that some people have for the political landscape: “I don’t expect that it would be more than a one-seat party. And if it’s a one-seat party, he at least ensures himself an income.”

Professor at the University of Johannesburg Mcebisi Ndletyana says this is a joke: “Who can he [Motsoeneng] possibly appeal to? Because he doesn’t have credibility, he doesn’t have integrity.”

‘I WILL BECOME THE PRESIDENT OF THE COUNTRY’

Motsoeneng claims many people from the African National Congress (ANC) and other political parties have asked him to join their organisation's leadership.

He says he wants South Africa and the political spaces to know that he has arrived.

He insists he’s heading to Parliament and the Union Buildings and will become the president of the country.

“I’m ready for Msholozi [Jacob Zuma], I’m going to take him head-on. I’m ready for [President Cyril] Ramaphosa.”

Motsoeneng says people should not worry about where the funding for his party comes from: “The issue that we need to talk about is how do we make sure that our own people are billionaires.”

He party says its registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and is ready to contest next year’s national elections.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)