Hawks arrest two of their own & alleged drug dealer for corruption
It’s alleged that the two police officers conspired with the drug dealer to bribe another officer.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks say they have arrested two members of their own and an alleged drug dealer for corruption.
It’s alleged that the two police officers conspired with the drug dealer to bribe another officer assigned to a separate criminal matter where vehicles and drugs were seized to secure their release.
They were arrested on Thursday and have been charged with corruption and defeating the ends of justice.
The trio will appear at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Friday.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “We’re happy with the outcome. It will also show other members that when you involve yourself with any criminal activity, you must know that you will be going down.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
