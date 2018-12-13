Gunmen kill over 40 Tuaregs in ongoing Mali violence
The violence compounds an already dire security situation in the desert region used by jihadist groups to launch attacks in Mali and across West Africa.
BAMAKO - Gunmen on motorbikes have killed more than 40 Tuareg civilians this week in north Mali, where clashes over land and scarce water are common, an official said on Thursday.
The violence compounds an already dire security situation in the desert region used by jihadist groups to launch attacks in Mali and across West Africa.
The identity of the assailants was unknown, but disputes between the nomadic Tuareg and herder Fulani ethnic groups have killed several hundred and displaced thousands this year.
Menaka town mayor Nanout Kotia told Reuters 43 Tuareg died in a village 20km away over the past two days.
“Armed men riding motorbikes attacked several nomadic campsites in Tinabaw. They shot indiscriminately at the population,” Kotia told Reuters, saying security forces had been sent to the area.
Mali’s main Tuareg separatist group, the Coordination of Azawad Movements, said 47 Tuareg civilians were killed in the Tinabaw area. Nobody has claimed responsibility.
Armed men killed 15 Fulani civilians in Mali’s central Mopti region earlier this month.
Mali has been in turmoil since Tuareg rebels and loosely allied Islamists took over its north in 2012, prompting French forces to intervene to push them back the following year.
They have since regained a foothold in the north and centre, tapping into ethnic rivalries to recruit new members.
Popular in Africa
-
Ghana Gandhi statue removed after student protest
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
Libyan embassy under fire for instructing SA staff to undergo HIV/Aids tests
-
Spokesperson: Somali ex-militant running for regional presidency arrested
-
Egyptian star charged with 'inciting immorality' for wearing see-through dress
-
Nigerian opposition candidate signs election peace accord
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.