Group hopes CT council votes to dispose of Salt River Market site

Reclaim the City says if councillors vote to dispose of the land this will unlock other public pieces of land that lies underutilised and vacant.

FILE: A view of Salt River. Picture: urbansalt.co.za
FILE: A view of Salt River. Picture: urbansalt.co.za
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Reclaim the City says they are hoping the City of Cape Town council meeting will go in their favour.

Item 22 on the City’s agenda is about the disposal of Salt River Market land.

Councillors will decide on Thursday whether to dispose the piece of land or delay it again.

The organisation says if councillors vote to dispose of the land this will unlock other public pieces of land that lies underutilised and vacant.

“We are in preparation for celebrations towards that, as the movement. On the other hand, should it be not in our favour, we as the collective leadership will decide on further actions,” says activist Denver Arendse.

WATCH: The future of Salt River Market

The future of Salt River Market

"In the beginning the City was hardegat... now they have committed 11 sites for affordable housing!" Bevil Lucas - Cissie Gool House Leader. On the 13th of December, the City of Cape Town will decide the future of the Salt River Market Site. This is not enough. We need a commitment to redistribute all our public land. We say: Reclaim this land. Reclaim all public land. Reclaim the city.

Posted by Reclaim the City on Monday, 26 November 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

