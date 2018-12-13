Govt staff affected by Bank of Lisbon fire to move to new premises

The Gauteng government says that its staff who worked at the Bank of Lisbon building which was damaged in a fire will be moved to a new office space leased by the private sector early next year.

Firefighters Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi died trying to extinguish a fire which started on the 23rd floor in September.

More than three months later, government still hasn't taken a decision on what will happen to the building which housed employees from the Human Settlements, Health and Cooperative Governance departments.

Premier David Makhura's spokesperson Thabo Masebe says that government is now rushing to make sure employees start the new year from a new office space.

"In terms of the partitioning and all the work that that they have to do to accomodate the staff, we hope that within weeks, that work will have been completed so that when we start the new year, the three affected departments are able to work form new premises."