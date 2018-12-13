Googles top search 2018: Politics dominated SA media consumption
This comes after Google announced the results of its 2018 Year In Search, which outlines the biggest trends based on searches conducted in South Africa this year.
JOHANNESBURG - Media group Acumen Media says politics has dominated South African media consumption in the country.
The trending searches showed the top personalities list reflects three politicians, two sports stars, and five other figures related to current affairs and news events.
Tonya Khoury, the co-founder of Acumen Media Management, says the Google lists shows where South Africa is focusing its attention on.
“If you look at the trending personalities, number one on the list was the ex-president Jacob Zuma. If you think of events this year, this is the year Cyril Ramaphosa came into power. If we look at the date search, he’s number two on the list.”
Other top-trending South African searches and personalities included load shedding, Global Citizen, Winnie Mandela, Malusi Gigaba, Shamila Batohi and Kevin Anderson amongst others.
