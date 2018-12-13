Gauteng police note rise in ‘kidnappings for ransom’ crimes

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters has urged parents not pay any ransom should they fall victim to the criminals.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say they’ve identified a pattern of “kidnappings for ransom” crimes on the province’s East Rand since the beginning of the festive season.

Officers say at least five incidents have been reported over the past two weeks.

Earlier this week, Eyewitness News reported on an incident at a Centurion mall where a woman said she was asked to sell her baby.

Gauteng police say they’ve seen a surge in kidnappings around the East Rand since school holidays began.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters says: “Because now it’s school holidays, children are loitering the streets while parents are not at home. We’ve had kidnappings for ransom where children are kidnapped, and the capturers demand a ransom with a note from parents who end up paying the money.”

Peters has urged parents not pay any ransom should they fall victim to the criminals.

“We understand they’re panicking and looking out for their children. We urge them to contact the police because they’ve been trained to deal with such things and not pay. Because by paying, we’re exacerbating the problem.”

Meanwhile, police have identified hotspots, including several malls, where additional officers will be deployed for patrols.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)