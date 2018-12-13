Firefighters battle two separate fires in Overberg District
Ground teams are battling a blaze in the mountainous area outside Riviersonderend while others are deployed to Arniston.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters in the Overberg District Municipality are attending to two separate fires on Thursday.
Ground teams are battling a blaze in the mountainous area outside Riviersonderend.
Others are deployed to Arniston where one house was destroyed on Wednesday.
Overberg District Fire Chief Reinhardt Geldenhuys said: “The one in Arniston we managed to contain late last night without any further damage to structures. We have deployed further ground teams on those lines this morning backed up by aerial resources. The conditions are slightly more favourable.”
