Fired MyCiti bus drivers embark on violent protest
Two months ago, some bus drivers went on a wildcat strike demanding they be directly employed by the City of Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Former MyCiti bus workers embarked on a violent protest on Thursday.
A group of drivers gathered in front of the Civic Centre on Thursday morning to voice their concerns.
However, when Metro police approached them, they threw stones and rocks at the officers; and in response, police fired stun grenades.
The striking former workers then ran towards the station deck.
“There’s a court order preventing them from coming within 100 metres of the city building and the station. They tried to breach that on Thursday morning. Metro police were called to arrest them. They [demonstrators] started throwing stones at the police, who then discharged stun grenades,” says Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for transport.
Purchase says the Vehicle Operating Companies (VOC) gave them an opportunity to return to work, but they refused.
“They were dismissed because they were given an opportunity to come back and be reemployed, and they refused. They have taken a conscious decision not to come back to be reemployed when they were given the offer by the VOC.”
