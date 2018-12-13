Family of Soweto man accused of sexual abuse relieved charges dropped
The 58-year-old former scholar patrol guard was accused of sexually abusing dozens of children at the AB Xuma Primary School last year.
JOHANNESBURG - The family of a former Soweto scholar patrol guard says that it is relieved that Johannes Molefe has been set free.
The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday acquitted Molefe of alleged sexual abuse charges against him, citing insufficient evidence.
Molefe's older sister Mittah Buthelezi says that she's shocked and relieved that all the charges against her brother have been dropped.
Buthelezi says this case has been emotionally draining for her and the family.
Molefe has spent over a year behind bars and his family says their happy he'll be home just in time for Christmas.
