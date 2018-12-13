Eskom secures R 1.5bn loan agreement from France’s AFD

Eskom recently started load shedding due to what it says is a shortage of coal supply to its power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Cash-strapped Eskom says it has secured a R1.5 billion loan from the French Development Agency (AFD).

“This loan constitutes the first tranche of a R6.5 billion multi-tranche loan facility signed between the two institutions in March 2017,” the utility said in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

Eskom recently started load shedding due to what it says is a shortage of coal supply to its power stations.

It released a statement earlier on Thursday, saying it does not expect to have to implement outages for the rest of December.

Eskom says the money loaned from AFD will go towards building new electricity transmission lines to strengthen the country's network.