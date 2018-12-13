Duo arrested for soliciting R3,500 bribe to write off resident’s debt

The two suspects are believed to be working for an independent contractor that provides disconnection services for City Power.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg City Power says two men were arrested in Roodepoort on Wednesday night for soliciting an R3,500 bribe in exchange for clearing electricity debt.

The two suspects are believed to be working for an independent contractor that provides disconnection services for City Power.

They allegedly approached one of the residents and promised to clear her electricity debt if she gave them R3,500.

She reported the matter to the city’s Forensic Investigations Unit and the pair was set up and arrested.

They will be appearing in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday.

“The revenue department is one of our biggest problems in the city, but we continue to educate staff about the impact of fraud and corruption. And, we’ll deal harshly with those found to be in the wrong,” says Lucky Sindane, director of the city’s Forensic Investigation Unit.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)