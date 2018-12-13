Death toll in Ankara train crash rises to seven - governor

The governorate said in a statement that one of those killed was the train driver and that 46 people were injured including three in a serious condition.

ANKARA - Seven people were killed after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, the Ankara governor's office said, revising an initial death toll.

The governorate said in a statement that one of those killed was the train driver and that 46 people were injured including three in a serious condition. Ankara governor Vasip Sahin had earlier said four people had died and 43 were injured.