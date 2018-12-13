CT Mayor Plato on challenges and tackling them head on
Since taking office just over a month ago, Mayor Dan Plato says he's been going door-to-door in communities across the city to find out what their concerns are.
CAPE TOWN – City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato says while there's a lot of work to do in the city, the good must also be acknowledged.
Addressing the final council meeting for the year on Thursday, Plato cited housing, traffic congestion, the faltering rail service and crime as issues requiring urgent attention.
He says the decision to adopt a new organisational structure for the city, unbundling portfolios and rejigging his Mayco, are all aimed at better addressing these problems.
Six weeks in office and Plato has not minced his words.
“Let me be frank with you, we have work to do. Potholes, blocked drains, uncut grass, leaking water management devices, and grime on our streets and sidewalks - these are just some of the basics that we need to get right.”
He's given his newly aligned Mayco clear instructions to deal with the city's pressing housing needs, transport problems and crime.
“There is no point in sugar-coating this. I want to see these issues addressed, and with urgency, because we are going to continue having honest conversations about these challenges until they are resolved.”
#CTCouncil The Cape Town city council has adopted a new organisational structure, abandoning the ODTP introduced by former mayor Patricia De Lille less than two years ago. LD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2018
The Mayco members appointed by Plato last month remain unchanged.
But some of their portfolios will now be adjusted in line with the new organisational structure adopted by council on Thursday.
#CTCouncil Desiree Visagie has been appointed the new chief whip of council. It follows the resignation of Shaun August in October. LD pic.twitter.com/rsIfp95sn2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 13, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
