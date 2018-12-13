DA sets sights on Gauteng, NC, focused on retaining WC in 2019 polls

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane addressed staffers at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday and reflected on the progress the party has made this year.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the party is focused on retaining the Western Cape in next year’s elections.

Maimane addressed DA staffers at the party's headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday and reflected on the progress the party has made this year.

He admitted that it's been challenging with losing the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the parting ways with former Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille, who has since launched her own political party.

But he’s still confident that the party will do well in next year’s polls.

Maimane has dismissed the results of the recent polls by the Institute for Race Relations which showed a decline in DA party support ahead of next year’s elections.

The poll's outcome predicts a 5% drop from the previous survey.

He has, however, admitted that there could be a decline in the Western Cape.

Maimane adds the party is still setting its eyes on Gauteng and the Northern Cape but must work hard to retain power in the Western Cape.

