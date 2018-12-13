DA 'pleased' with court ruling on Jacob Zuma's legal fees

The High Court found that on a proper reading of the State Attorneys Act, the decision to pay for Zuma’s legal fees should never have been made.

PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says its pleased that the deal between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma to fund the former president's legal fees has been set aside.

A full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ordered the State Attorney to recover fees paid for Zuma’s legal expenses dating back to 2005 and going forward, he will have to cover his own costs.

The court further found that the alleged offences fell outside of his functions as either MEC or deputy president.

The court has set aside agreements in 2005 and 2007, as well as a recent deal struck with Ramaphosa.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says this sends a strong message to abusers of the State coffers.

“The deal by the ANC and Mr Zuma to pay for his fees was irrational – which was the case we argued – and therefore we hold the view that now it’s about time for Mr Zuma, if he wants to litigate, on his own. It sets a precedent that what Mr Ramaphosa was trying to do was illegal and irrational.”

The State Attorney’s office has three months to report back on how it intends to recover the funds from Zuma.

UMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus says Zuma will appeal the judgment ordering the State to stop paying his legal fees.

Niehaus says while he respects the courts, it's the former president's right to exhaust all legal avenues available to him.

“We have to ask ourselves whether this ruling is correct in terms of Mr Zuma now having to pay for his legal fees or whether this is something which is diverting from what was up to now a clear legal principle.”

ANC TO STUDY RULING

Meanwhile, the African National Congress has welcomed the High Court ruling ordering the State Attorney's office to recover the funds spent on Zuma's legal fees using any means necessary.

Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba handed down the unanimous ruling on Thursday.

This means Zuma will have to cough up anything between R15 million and R32 million.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete said: “President Zuma was our president and the President of the Republic mandated by the ANC to do so. I think it’s a matter that concerns the ANC also and that’s why we would like to be given space to go and study the outcome so that we can clearly say what course of action needs to be taken.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)