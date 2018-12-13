DA councillor Myers found guilty of disclosing confidential information

Customers furious as Absa goes offline
Municipal spokesperson Chumisa Kalawe says Peter Myers was found guilty of disclosing confidential information by a disciplinary committee.
CAPE TOWN - Knysna Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor Peter Myers has been found guilty of disclosing confidential information.
He’s also been accused of misconduct.
Municipal spokesperson Chumisa Kalawe says Myers was found guilty by a disciplinary committee which recommended a three-month suspension.
The recommendation will go before council in January for a formal resolution after which it will be referred to the Western Cape MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell for a final decision.
