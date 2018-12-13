Customers furious as Absa goes offline
Many say they've not been able to make transactions because Absa’s digital banking platform, ATM's and card channels have not been functioning.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa has come under fire on social media with customers claiming the bank has been offline for much of the day.
Many say they've not been able to make transactions because Absa’s digital banking platform, ATM's and card channels have not been functioning.
The bank has issued an apology on Twitter saying its technicians are attending to the problem.
We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our Digital, ATM and Card channels. Our team is attending to the situation. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.— Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) December 13, 2018
A few hours later, the bank's systems were back online.
Update: We can confirm that our App and Internet banking is up and running, cash withdrawals at ATM are working and our branches are now fully operational. We apologise for the inconvenience. Thank you for your patience and understanding.— Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) December 13, 2018
“We apologize for any inconvenience caused” standard South African phrase to cover incompetence #absa #eskom #sars— Batcat (@absmuller007) December 13, 2018
@Absa Hello ABSA, can you please log back in? You seem to be offline#Absa #AbsaOffline— #Nyamz (@s1zwe) December 13, 2018
#absa tried to coin the word #africanacity so today they gave us a great example. Well done @AbsaSouthAfrica cards and atms and online all still offline! #absaoffline— Deca (@decaband) December 13, 2018
