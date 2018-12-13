CT council approves sale of state land in Salt River

The approval stalled at its last meeting in October with the Democratic Alliance requesting more time to interrogate the planned sale.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town council has on Thursday approved the contentious sale of state land in Salt River for social housing.

The approval stalled at its last meeting in October with the Democratic Alliance requesting more time to interrogate the planned sale.

The Salt River Market site is worth R114 million.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said amendments to the previous proposal will allow for more housing.

“Where we deliver social housing, we need to do it right from the start and not take shortcuts or simply tick boxes. In the previous financial year, we delivered around 3,500 houses [and] I want to see that number increase significantly.”

Council has agreed to sell the land to Communicare at 10% of its value to make way for a mixed-use development at least 43% of which will have to be used for housing.