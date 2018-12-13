City of Tshwane blames national govt for water supply interruptions

Water tankers have been sent to various areas to ensure that taps don't run dry in parts of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni after Rand Water imposed water restrictions.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has laid the blame on national government for the current water interruptions in some parts of the city.

Water tankers have been sent to various areas to ensure that taps don't run dry in parts of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni after Rand Water imposed water restrictions.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi says that they're monitoring the reservoirs as demand increases because it's the festive season.

"We have been aware of this. We had a meeting with Rand Water in September this year and we made plans with our regional director of water to come up with a plan to ensure that we have stop-gap measures to ensure that the water supply is not completely interrupted."