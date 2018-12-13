City of CT to split some key portfolios under new mayor

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
Go

City of CT to split some key portfolios under new mayor

Mayor Dan Plato says the city’s organisational development and transformation plan is impacting service delivery.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Just under two years since the City of Cape Town adopted a new organisational structure, it will be unbundled to split some key portfolios.

Mayor Dan Plato says the city’s organisational development and transformation plan is impacting service delivery.

But he says the changes will not affect his mayoral committee which will remain within its legally prescribed maximum of 10 members.

The organisational development and transformation plan was introduced by former mayor Patricia de Lille, splitting the city into four service delivery areas.

But her successor Plato says it’s not working, as the portfolios are too big and Mayco members have too much responsibility and authority.

“To think one Mayco can govern three massive portfolios and still deliver excellence is to be foolish.”

The redesign will mean that Housing and Transport will again become separate portfolios.

“One just needs to look at the lack of delivery to understand why we are splitting the portfolio. I would much rather have two strong leaders here working together, and that’s exactly what we are going to do.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA