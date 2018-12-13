City of CT to split some key portfolios under new mayor
Mayor Dan Plato says the city’s organisational development and transformation plan is impacting service delivery.
CAPE TOWN - Just under two years since the City of Cape Town adopted a new organisational structure, it will be unbundled to split some key portfolios.
But he says the changes will not affect his mayoral committee which will remain within its legally prescribed maximum of 10 members.
The organisational development and transformation plan was introduced by former mayor Patricia de Lille, splitting the city into four service delivery areas.
But her successor Plato says it’s not working, as the portfolios are too big and Mayco members have too much responsibility and authority.
“To think one Mayco can govern three massive portfolios and still deliver excellence is to be foolish.”
The redesign will mean that Housing and Transport will again become separate portfolios.
“One just needs to look at the lack of delivery to understand why we are splitting the portfolio. I would much rather have two strong leaders here working together, and that’s exactly what we are going to do.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
