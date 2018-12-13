City of CT to conduct tests at Strandfontein mosque after 'noise notice'

The Muslim Judicial Council and the municipality reached an agreement on Tuesday, after Masjidus Saligeen was issued with a notice to discontinue the adhan or call to prayer.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it will conduct sound level readings within the next 10 days at a Strandfontein mosque after it was served with a noise abatement notice.

It stated the mosque's loudspeaker was in contravention of noise control regulations.

Following the notice, the Muslim Judicial Council expressed its concern and called for a meeting with the city.

The MJC's Mishka Daries says several months ago, a neighbour of the mosque laid a noise disturbance complaint.

Daries says the imam turned down the loudspeakers, however, the complaint was escalated.

She adds that the city requested that the mosque appoint an acoustic engineer to ensure the sound volume remains at the required level.

“We assure that we have the sound of the adhan lower than the required levels as stated in the by-laws.”

Meanwhile, the Strandfontein community policing forum's Sandy Schuter says their petition in support of the mosque has about 3,000 signatures.

“We appreciate all the support and role-players to get the adhan restored again.”

The city says the intent of the notice was never to stop the call for prayer but to lessen the sound level.

