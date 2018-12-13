City of CT to conduct tests at Strandfontein mosque after 'noise notice'
The Muslim Judicial Council and the municipality reached an agreement on Tuesday, after Masjidus Saligeen was issued with a notice to discontinue the adhan or call to prayer.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it will conduct sound level readings within the next 10 days at a Strandfontein mosque after it was served with a noise abatement notice.
The Muslim Judicial Council and the municipality reached an agreement on Tuesday, after Masjidus Saligeen was issued with a notice to discontinue the adhan or call to prayer.
It stated the mosque's loudspeaker was in contravention of noise control regulations.
Following the notice, the Muslim Judicial Council expressed its concern and called for a meeting with the city.
The MJC's Mishka Daries says several months ago, a neighbour of the mosque laid a noise disturbance complaint.
Daries says the imam turned down the loudspeakers, however, the complaint was escalated.
She adds that the city requested that the mosque appoint an acoustic engineer to ensure the sound volume remains at the required level.
“We assure that we have the sound of the adhan lower than the required levels as stated in the by-laws.”
Meanwhile, the Strandfontein community policing forum's Sandy Schuter says their petition in support of the mosque has about 3,000 signatures.
“We appreciate all the support and role-players to get the adhan restored again.”
The city says the intent of the notice was never to stop the call for prayer but to lessen the sound level.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
State not liable for Jacob Zuma's legal fees, says court
-
[WATCH] 'Be prepared to die' - Joburg’s toughest cop
-
[CARTOON] Go On Holiday They Said...
-
'Bring Tristan home': SA dad launches campaign as daughter detained in China
-
'It's been a difficult time for us,' says mom of SA woman detained in China
-
Wrong, racist to criminalise land occupation, says Julius Malema's lawyer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.