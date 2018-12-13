Castle Lager back as CSA headline sponsor

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has announced that Castle Lager will again be a headline sponsor for the Test series against Pakistan, which starts on Boxing Day for the first time at Centurion.

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa has announced that Castle Lager will again be a headline sponsor for the Test series against Pakistan, which starts on Boxing Day for the first time at Centurion.

The deal with the South African Breweries brand will only be for this season in which the Proteas will play both Pakistan and Sri Lanka in five-match Test series. The deal will then be reviewed thereafter but it is a welcome sponsor as CSA has been struggling to attract a sponsor since Sunfoil pulled out after the end of last summer.

CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe says he is delighted to have Castle Lager back on board again.

“SA Breweries and its Castle Lager brand have been both commercial partners and friends of CSA throughout the unity period.

“We are delighted to have them on board again. Both the Proteas and Castle Lager are truly proud South African brands that are world-class products.

“The Proteas will be looking to build on the excellent home series they had against two powerhouses of the game, India and Australia, last season and we are expecting equally tough challenges in the Castle Lager Test Series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.”

Pakistan arrive in the country on Thursday and will begin their preparations with a three-day warm-up match against a CSA Invitational side on 19 December until 21 December.