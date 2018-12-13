'Bring Tristan home': SA dad launches campaign as daughter detained in China
Tristan-lee Nieman has been in detention since November.
CAPE TOWN - A South African father has started a BackaBuddy campaign to raise funds to ensure the safe return of his daughter who is being detained in China.
Tristan-lee Nieman has been in detention since November.
The 19-year-old was promised a work permit by an alleged fraudulent recruitment agency called Derlin Zhao.
Her father, Richard Bridger, says he aims to raise R100,000 to fund her legal representation, bail and flight costs.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have these financial resources. That’s the reason behind us starting this campaign. It’s unbelievable how family, friends and people we don’t know have come together on this matter. They’ve raised a quarter of what we’re looking for.”
Meanwhile, the International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says 800 South Africans are currently detained across the world, 48 of which are in China.
"Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will be engaging the foreign minister of China on this issue because there’s quite a number of young South Africans who are being arrested every day in China. This year alone there’s been more than 100 on visa violations."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] 'Be prepared to die' - Joburg’s toughest cop
-
Rob Packham back behind bars for again violating bail conditions
-
Judgment on Zuma legal fees expected today
-
Wrong, racist to criminalise land occupation, says Julius Malema's lawyer
-
Judgment reserved in Malema’s illegal land invasion case
-
Libyan embassy under fire for instructing SA staff to undergo HIV/Aids tests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.