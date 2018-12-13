Popular Topics
'Bring Tristan home': SA dad launches campaign as daughter detained in China

Tristan-lee Nieman has been in detention since November.

Tristan-Lee Niemand. Picture: Supplied
Tristan-Lee Niemand. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A South African father has started a BackaBuddy campaign to raise funds to ensure the safe return of his daughter who is being detained in China.

Tristan-lee Nieman has been in detention since November.

The 19-year-old was promised a work permit by an alleged fraudulent recruitment agency called Derlin Zhao.

Her father, Richard Bridger, says he aims to raise R100,000 to fund her legal representation, bail and flight costs.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have these financial resources. That’s the reason behind us starting this campaign. It’s unbelievable how family, friends and people we don’t know have come together on this matter. They’ve raised a quarter of what we’re looking for.”

Meanwhile, the International Relations Department's Ndivhuwo Mabaya says 800 South Africans are currently detained across the world, 48 of which are in China.

"Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will be engaging the foreign minister of China on this issue because there’s quite a number of young South Africans who are being arrested every day in China. This year alone there’s been more than 100 on visa violations."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

