Arrested CT licence centre officials released on bail

CAPE TOWN - The seven suspects arrested at a Khayelitsha Driving Licence Testing Centre for fraud and corruption have been released on R2,000 bail each.

The men were arrested at the Lingelethu West testing centre on Wednesday.

According to police, they allegedly charged varying amounts for learners and drivers licenses between January 2015 and October 2018.

The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase says the accused will not return to work until the case is finalised.

“They are expected to be back in court on 12 February 2019 along with Clive Vernon Scheepers (42), who was arrested for similar charges on 1 November 2018, also attached to the Lingelethu West testing centre.”