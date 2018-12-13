ANC confirms resignation of Emfuleni Mayor Jacob Khawe

The ANC’s Tasneem Motara says Khawe had to resign because the provincial position of party secretary is a full-time post.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed that the Mayor of Emfuleni Municipality Jacob Khawe has resigned.

The party says Khawe resigned on Wednesday and the provincial executive committee will sit on Friday before the council meeting to select a candidate for the position.

The ANC’s Tasneem Motara says Khawe had to resign because the provincial position of party secretary is a full-time post.

“He resigned on 12 December. The council will convene on 14 December to elect a new mayor, but the provincial executive committee will meet prior. But, before the council goes into session, we’d have finalised a list of mayoral candidates.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)