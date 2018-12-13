AB Xuma Primary School sex abuse: Justice system let us down, say parents

Parents of children who were affected by an alleged sexual abuse scandal at the AB Xuma Primary School say they now fear for their children's safety after Johannes Molefe was acquitted on all charges.

On Wednesday, the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court found that there was insufficient evidence to convict Molefe.

The 58-year-old former scholar patrol guard was accused of raping and sexually assaulting dozens of children at the primary school in Orlando East last year.

Speaking on behalf of affected parents, Phindile Senye says that they trusted the justice system to protect their children but it has let them down.

"As community members, we could have taken the law into our own hands but we respected the law of this country."

Senye says what worries them the most is that their children may come into contact with Molefe now that he's been set free.

"I'm not sure whether they will still want to go back to school because then it would mean that there is the possibility that the accused can come back and further victimise them now that he's been acquitted."

There's been widespread outrage about how those tasked with investigating the sexual abuse allegations at the school mishandled the case.