7 City of CT staff members due in court over driving licence fraud operation

The officials were apprehended during a Hawks sting operation at the Lingelethu drivers licence testing centre on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Seven City of Cape Town staff members, linked to a driving licence fraud operation in Khayelitsha, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Officials say these arrests form part of an ongoing investigation relating to the issuing of fraudulent documentation for roadworthy certificates, learners and drivers licences.

It is alleged that the officials at the Khayelitsha centre accepted bribes for ensuring applicants pass their tests whether they are proficient or not.

The Hawks’ Philani Nkwalase explains: “The seven suspects allegedly recruited and charged various amounts for learners and drivers licenses. These corrupt activities occurred between January 2018 and October 2018.”

Nkwalase says an administration clerk at the same center was also arrested for a similar offence last month.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)