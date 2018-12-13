5 notable quotes from Ramaphosa's wide-range interview

EWN has put together notable quotes President Cyril Ramaphosa made about Minister Bathabile Dlamini, Eskom, Bosasa and unity within the ANC.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa had some interesting things to say about the state of the country and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party.

Ramaphosa made the comments live on Radio 702 and CapeTalk on Thursday evening while discussing a wide range of issues with Xolani Gwala after 10 months in office.

Asked about social cohesion, the president said South Africans by nature have always been willing to lend a hand.

Gwala then asked him about Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama’s comments on 'killing white people'.

The radio host then moved on to state-owned enterprises and Eskom in particular. The power utility has been facing coal shortages, saying it is forced to implement load shedding.

The debt swap suggested for Eskom will spiral us into more chaos. Tomorrow I will be announcing a task team that will look at Eskom in terms of the current difficulties and the business model. President Cyril Ramaphosa

When asked about the alleged control of the ANC on the SABC, the president denied that.

“I refute that, not only as the president of the Republic, but also as president of the ANC.”

Gwala then asked: “Is your Cabinet built in your image?”

Ramaphosa replied: “Yes the Cabinet is. They are all members of the ANC.”

The host then asked: “Is Bathabile Dlamini your choice?”

They then moved onto the controversial Bosasa issue, to which the president said he answered a question correctly, “there is no corruption whatsoever”.

Bosasa is right. They don't have a contract with my son [Andile], they have a contract with his company. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Earlier this year, there was an alleged meeting held in secret, aimed at unseating Ramaphosa and was attended by former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, former President Jacob Zuma and leaders from both the women's and youth leagues.

Gwala then asked him about the actions of the ANC thereafter.

Ramaphosa then added that the new dawn he promised is still alive despite rising unemployment, the sluggish economy, the crisis at state-owned enterprises and recurring power cuts and corruption plaguing his administration.