22 farm attacks reported in WC since start of year, says AfriForum

In the most recent incident, a couple and their daughter were ambushed on a farm outside Paarl this week.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group AfriForum says 22 farm attacks have been reported in the Western Cape since the start of this year.

Five balaclava-clad suspects got into the Scheepers’ family farmhouse through a window. They tied up the couple and their daughter, then broke into the gun safe, stealing three handguns.

They also took four rifles, which police later found dumped at the back of the property.

AfriForum says this is just the latest in a string of crime incidents on Western Cape farms this year.

The organisation’s head of community safety Ian Cameron says: “In the Western Cape, there really is a very big effort in many areas by local police to do something. People really should be encouraged to build a strong relationship with local police and obviously their farm watches.”

Nationally, AfriForum says there have been 412 attacks on farms since January. Just over 15% of those attacks ended in murder.

