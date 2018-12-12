West Ham extend captain Noble's contract to 2021
Since making his first-team debut in 2004, Noble has made 446 appearances for West Ham, scoring 51 times.
BENGALURU - West Ham United have extended captain Mark Noble’s contract until 2021, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
Since making his first-team debut in 2004, Noble has made 446 appearances for West Ham, scoring 51 times.
“I’ve been at this club all my life — I’ve always said I wanted to be at this club and I think we’re moving in the right direction, so it was the right time to do it,” Noble said of exercising the option to extend his contract.
The 31-year-old midfielder has made 11 appearances for the club this season, helping them to three wins from their last three Premier League games.
Noble is looking to end his playing career as a one-club man and wants to contribute to the east London club in some capacity even after his deal expires.
“To be honest, I haven’t done my coaching badges,” he said in a statement. “I’d love to be involved somewhere though.”
Popular in Sport
-
Matfield: Turning down Bulls jobs was in best interest of my family
-
Cameron van der Burgh retires from competitive swimming
-
Salah sends Liverpool into last 16, Moura rescues Spurs
-
Paarl Rocks set up MSL play-off meeting with Jozi Stars
-
Ernst Middendorp appointed new coach of Kaizer Chiefs
-
Jozi Stars ‘happy’ to face any side in MSL play-off
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.