Wesgro: CT secures business events worth R1 billion
Wesgro says its Western Cape Convention Bureau exceeded their annual upper band target of R260 million in the first six months of the 2018/19 financial year.
CAPE TOWN - Wesgro says Cape Town has managed to secure business events to the value of R1 billion.
Head of the bureau Corne Koch says the team secured 24 bids expected to attract more than 32,000 delegates.
She says the meetings are scheduled to take place mostly in the traditional low season of the province between May and September.
“Bidding is done through the support of the South African Subvention Fund and a big partner to the bureau. The more meetings we host in the destinations, the more opportunities we have to build and grow our local knowledge economy.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
