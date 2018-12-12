WC Social Development Dept to employ 86 young people

About R1.5 million has been allocated for youth programmes which prioritise job and employment preparation interventions.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Social Development says its providing employment for 86 youth from Manenberg, Bonteheuwel and Mitchells Plain.

The money will be spent on providing stipends and training.

MEC Albert Fritz says the four-month internships begin on Monday.

Fritz says the aim is to upskill young people and tackle unemployment on the Cape Flats.

“We get reports of people saying children, with no ID books or birth certificates, are running around and not in schools. Everyone is unemployed, and we have no clue whether that’s the truth, so we have to visit every single house, specifically in Mitchells Plain.”