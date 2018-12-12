[WATCH LIVE] EFF's Julius Malema in court over land invasion utterances
Malema is only expected to make a brief appearance in court today because his challenge of the legislation he has been charged with has not been finalised.
PRETORIA – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is appearing in the High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday morning on charges related to his alleged incitement for party members to invade unoccupied land.
Malema has been charged with violating provisions of the Riotous Assemblies’ Act.
The charges relate to two incidents in 2014 and 2016.
Malema is challenging the constitutionality of the Act, saying the state is using apartheid-era legislation to prosecute him.
In 2014, Malema told supporters in Bloemfontein to seize unoccupied land and then again in Newcastle in 2016 he repeated the call.
The case was brought by lobby group AfriForum.
Malema is expected to address supporters outside court after his appearance.
WATCH: Malema appears in court over land invasion utterances
