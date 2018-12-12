-
Strasbourg shooting suspect cried out 'Allahu Akbar' - Paris prosecutor
Police have identified the suspect as Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt (29) who is on an intelligence services watch list as a potential security risk.
PARIS - The man suspected of carrying out a fatal shooting attack in Strasbourg on Tuesday night had cried out “Allahu Akbar” during the attack, said Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz.
“Considering the target, his way of operating, his profile and the testimonies of those who heard him yell ‘Allahu Akbar’, the anti-terrorist police has been called into action,” Heitz told reporters on Wednesday.
Police have identified the suspect as Strasbourg-born Cherif Chekatt (29) who is on an intelligence services watch list as a potential security risk.
