Sexual harassment matter a learning curve, says Equal Education

Earlier this year, the NGO established an independent inquiry to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against its former leaders, including Doron Issacs, who resigned as treasurer.

Picture: @equal_education/Twitter
Picture: @equal_education/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Equal Education says it has committed itself to improving the way it deals with sexual harassment and intimidation.

Earlier this year, the NGO established an independent inquiry to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against its former leaders, including Doron Issacs, who resigned as treasurer.

The findings of the Satchwell report released last month exonerated Isaacs of any wrongdoing.

The panel received 19 witness statements but did not treat them as evidence.

The organisation's Noncedo Madubedube says the Satchwell report is a learning experience for the NGO.

“We want to be able to invite former employees of Equal Education and current employees to participate in helping us figure out what are the different things inside the movement that perpetuate this kind of violence.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

