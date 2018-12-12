SAPS investigating MyCiTi bus attacks separately

This comes as yet another bus was torched in Woodstock on Monday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Police say each MyCiTi bus attack is being investigated as a separate incident.

No link has been determined. This comes as yet another bus was torched in Woodstock on Monday evening. Two people were seriously injured.

Last month, MyCiTi buses were also torched in Khayelitsha and Milnerton. In October, a MyCiTi bus was in stoned in the Kuyasa area.

Last week, a bus was attacked in Mitchells Plain.

The cost of damage amounts to more than R18 million. The City of Cape Town says where possible, buses are being escorted by law enforcement officials.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)