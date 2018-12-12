SA welcomes signing of Darfur pre-negotiation agreement

Dirco says peace in the western Sudan province is vital to national reconciliation and post-conflict recovery for that country.

PRETORIA - South Africa has welcomed the signing of a pre-negotiation agreement by parties in the Darfur conflict.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says peace in the western Sudan province is vital to national reconciliation and post-conflict recovery for that country.

The peace process in Darfur, in what was once the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, falls under the mediation of former President Thabo Mbeki.

The pre-negotiation agreement signed in Berlin last week was financed by the so-called troika on Darfur: Britain, the United State and Norway.

The Dirco statement on Wednesday pays tribute to the work of South African diplomat Kingsley Mamabolo as the joint chief negotiator for the United Nations/African Union Hybrid Mission in Darfur known as UNAMID.

Dirco says Mamabolo played a vital role in building trust and instilling confidence in the peace process.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)