SA welcomes signing of Darfur pre-negotiation agreement
Dirco says peace in the western Sudan province is vital to national reconciliation and post-conflict recovery for that country.
PRETORIA - South Africa has welcomed the signing of a pre-negotiation agreement by parties in the Darfur conflict.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says peace in the western Sudan province is vital to national reconciliation and post-conflict recovery for that country.
The peace process in Darfur, in what was once the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, falls under the mediation of former President Thabo Mbeki.
The pre-negotiation agreement signed in Berlin last week was financed by the so-called troika on Darfur: Britain, the United State and Norway.
The Dirco statement on Wednesday pays tribute to the work of South African diplomat Kingsley Mamabolo as the joint chief negotiator for the United Nations/African Union Hybrid Mission in Darfur known as UNAMID.
Dirco says Mamabolo played a vital role in building trust and instilling confidence in the peace process.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Tanzania to sign deal this week for $3bn power plant - president
-
Airbus staff error led to fatal Mali copter crash - German official
-
France arrests Central Africa Republic war crimes suspect
-
Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress
-
'Big change': Kenya replaces leaders with animals on new coins
-
Jihadists deny Mali leader killed in French-led attack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.