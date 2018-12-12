SA mother desperate for help to secure detained daughter's release in China

Stacey-Lee Bridger says that her 19-year-old daughter Tristan-Lee Niemand has been in detained since 16 November.

CAPE TOWN - A mother whose daughter is being held in China is begging authorities to help secure her daughter's release.

Stacey-Lee Bridger says that her 19-year-old daughter Tristan-Lee Niemand has been detained since 16 November.

She was arrested for not having a work permit to teach in China. This after a recruitment agency had promised to get her the necessary documents to work legally in the country.

Bridger says she's been pleading with the Chinese consulate and the South African officials.

“She’s a South African citizen. When she’s there she has a consulate or embassy that’s supposed to look after her when she faces trouble, but they have totally blindsided her. They haven’t even visited her.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)