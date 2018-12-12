Robben Island Museum management, EPPA reach an agreement
The EPPA has vowed to occupy prison cells on Robben Island while embarking on a hunger strike until the museum listens to their grievances.
CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum says it has held a special meeting with former inmates to avert a planned hunger strike.
An amicable agreement was reached between the museum and the Ex-Political Prisoners Association (EPPA) on Wednesday.
Robben Island Museum's Sibusiso Buthelezi says they are looking forward to working with the group.
“We met with the collective leadership of the EPPA and they are aware and appreciate the facts that we have put at their disposal, and they are going to rein in the rogue elements within their organisation.”
