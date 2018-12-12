Retail sales up 2.2% year/year in October - Stats SA

Sales were up 1.8% in the three months to the end of October compared with the same period in 2017, Statistics South Africa said.

JOHANNESBURG - Retail sales rose 2.2% year-on-year in October after increasing at a revised year-on-year rate of 0.6% the previous month, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, sales rose 0.6% in October.

The September month-on-month figure was revised to a contraction of 0.7%. Sales were up 1.8% in the three months to the end of October compared with the same period in 2017, Statistics South Africa said.

Director for Distributive Trade Statistics at Stats SA Keshnee Naidoo says: “South African retail trade sales increased by 2.2% in October 2018 compared to October 2017. The 2.2% rise was driven by household furniture and appliances, pharmaceutical and medical goods, and clothing. Stores specialising in household furniture and appliances experienced the highest growth; recording a 10.1% rise in sales. This is the 18th consecutive month of growth for furniture and appliances.”