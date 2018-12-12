Rest In Peace: Notable deaths in 2018

PARIS - From soul diva Aretha Franklin to astrophysicist Stephen Hawking and former UN chief Kofi Annan, here are some of the notable figures who passed away in 2018:

JANUARY

27: Ingvar Kamprad, Swedish founder of affordable flat-pack furnishing empire IKEA, passed away at home aged 91.

15: Dolores O'Riordan, singer-songwriter of Irish band The Cranberries, drowned accidentally in a hotel bath aged 46.

FEBRUARY

24: Bollywood megastar Sridevi Kapoor drowned in a hotel bathtub at the age of 54. She had appeared in around 300 films, including blockbusters such as Mawali (Scoundrel).

21: US preacher Billy Graham, spearhead of a worldwide evangelical Christian movement and spiritual counsel to several US presidents, passed away aged 99.

MARCH

10: French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy, famous for the "little black dress", died in his sleep aged 91.

APRIL

20: Swedish superstar DJ Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat aged 28, reportedly after committing suicide.

17: Barbara Bush, the wife of US president George HW Bush (in office between 1989 and 1993) and mother of president George W. Bush (2001-2009), passed away aged 92.

13: Oscar-winning Czech-born film director Milos Forman, behind One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and Amadeus, died aged 86 after a short illness.

2: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela , former wife of Nelson Mandela and an anti-apartheid icon in her own right, died in hospital aged 81 and after a long illness.

MAY

22: US literary giant Philip Roth, a towering figure among 20th-century novelists and 1998 Pulitzer Prize winner, died of heart failure aged 85.

14: Author Tom Wolfe, acerbic chronicler of American society known for titles such as The Bonfire of the Vanities, died aged 88 in hospital where he was being treated for an infection.

JUNE

18: XXXTentacion, a 20-year-old rapper whose grim rhymes propelled him to the top of the US chart, was shot in Florida in a possible robbery attempt.

8: US chef and television food show host Anthony Bourdain, 61, committed suicide in Alsace, eastern France, where he was filming for his Emmy-winning CNN food and travel programme Parts Unknown.

5: American handbag designer Kate Spade committed suicide at the age of 55.

JULY

AUGUST

6: French "chef of the century" Joel Robuchon, who at one point held a record 32 Michelin stars at the same time, died aged 73 from pancreatic cancer.

11: British writer VS Naipaul, a famously outspoken 2001 Nobel laureate who wrote on the traumas of post-colonial change, passed away aged 85.

16: Aretha Franklin, American "Queen of Soul" behind hits such as Respect and Natural Woman, died of cancer aged 76. Her nearly eight-hour funeral was attended by former presidents, stars and musical royalty.

18: Kofi Annan, secretary general of the United Nations between 1997 and 2006, died after a short illness at age 80. He was given a state funeral in his native Ghana.