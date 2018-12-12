Ramaphosa to start process of appointing new Sars head soon
This comes after former Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane’s bid to get his job back failed on Tuesday in the North Gauteng High Court.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will soon start the process of appointing a permanent head of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
Tom Moyane’s bid to get his job back failed on Tuesday in the North Gauteng High Court.
The court found that Moyane failed to prove the matter was urgent or any of the other requirements to grant him the interim relief he sought.
Ramaphosa welcomed the ruling which upheld his decision to fire Moyane and will now initiate process to make a new appointment, as recommended by the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.
Judge Hans Fabricius criticised Moyane for his baseless attacks on Ramaphosa and Judge Robert Nugent’s integrity and character.
“Insults have been hurled at every opportunity. No reasonable or lawful ground exists for such an unwarranted attack. No cause of action has been made out for interim relief and the whole application is an abuse of the process of this court.”
Moyane’s legal team says they will appeal the ruling.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
