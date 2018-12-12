Pretoria woman tells of being propositioned to sell her baby in Centurion mall
The woman says that while she was at the mall on Monday, a man, who seemed to be part of a syndicate, asked her to give a price on how much she would sell her 11-month-old daughter for.
JOHANNESBURG – A Pretoria woman has told Eyewitness News of how she was approached by a man offering to buy her child at the Forest Hill mall in Centurion.
According to the woman, a man approached her while she was shopping with her children aged 11 months and 4-years-old at the Forest Hill Mall on Tuesday asking to buy her child.
She says that after the approach she threatened to call security.
“And he sat down and smoked and you know he wasn’t even fazed by it. So, I went into the Absa bank and I asked them to show me where the security is and they said they don’t have any security. So I asked them to call [mall] security because this guy tried to bargain with me to take my daughter from me.”
She says centre management called her on Tuesday morning with more information on the incident.
“They say that they looked at the footage and it seems like there’s a syndicate that was there because there was the two guys that I saw and there was another guy that stood there with them.”
The mall management has confirmed that the incident took place and that the police are investigating.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
SAHRC to conduct inquiry into Ashwin Willemse walkout
-
Bathabile Dlamini threatens to air Ramaphosa's dirty laundry
-
ANC Limpopo ‘unaware’ of Danny Msiza’s resignation over VBS saga
-
BLF claims it has no money to pay legal costs as cases pile up
-
ANC accepts Mabe’s request for special leave
-
Eskom's load shedding a diversion, claims former exec Matshela Koko
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.