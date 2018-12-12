Popular Topics
Police rearrest alleged wife killer Rob Packham

It’s understood he was apprehended for allegedly violating his bail conditions by contacting state witnesses.

FILE: Robin and Gill Packham. Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Robin and Gill Packham. Picture: Facebook.com.
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham has been rearrested on Wednesday.

It’s understood he was apprehended for allegedly violating his bail conditions by contacting State witnesses.

This is a second time Packham has been arrested for allegedly breaking his bail conditions.

The South African Police Service has confirmed his arrest.

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says: “A 57-year-old man was arrested by the Diep River police and is expected to appear in the Cape High Court on Tuesday, 18 December. He was detained on a warrant of arrest."

Packham, who is awaiting trial, was arrested shortly after his wife Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

