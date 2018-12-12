Police rearrest alleged wife killer Rob Packham
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham has been rearrested on Wednesday.
It’s understood he was apprehended for allegedly violating his bail conditions by contacting State witnesses.
This is a second time Packham has been arrested for allegedly breaking his bail conditions.
The South African Police Service has confirmed his arrest.
Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says: “A 57-year-old man was arrested by the Diep River police and is expected to appear in the Cape High Court on Tuesday, 18 December. He was detained on a warrant of arrest."
Packham, who is awaiting trial, was arrested shortly after his wife Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out car at the Diep River train station in February.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
