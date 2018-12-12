Parents of children in AB Xuma abuse case angered by court ruling

The Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday afternoon acquitted Johannes Molefe of all the charges against him.

JOHANNESBURG - Parents of children who were affected by an alleged sexual abuse scandal at the AB Xuma Primary School say they’re angry and disappointed in the country’s judiciary.

The 58-year-old former scholar patroller was accused of sexually abusing dozens of children at the AB Xuma Primary School in 2017.

He’s been cleared of three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault.

Angry and distraught, that’s how parents of children who were allegedly abused at the AB Xuma Primary School appeared as they left the courtroom shortly after acting Judge Peet Johnson's ruling.

Speaking on behalf of parents, Phindile Senye says the court has let down the young girls who have been affected.

“Why should the victims be penalised because of the errors that were done by the police, or whatever the case might be?”

Senye says they will be meeting with other affected parents to discuss a way forward: “We have other NGOs that have volunteered to assist in the process of appealing.”

Molefe has spent over a year behind bars after abandoning his bail application in 2017, fearing for his safety; the 58-year-old is on Wednesday a free man.

'COMEDY OF ERRORS'

There’s been widespread outrage on Wednesday afternoon about how those tasked with investigating alleged sexual abuse allegations at the Soweto primary school botched the case.

Judge Johnson said while there were suspicions that Molefe had acted inappropriately, this case was simply a comedy of errors.

Miranda Jordan-Friedman from the activist group, Women and Men Against Child Abuse, says it’s unfortunate that the case collapsed due to poor investigations.

“[I'm] Disappointed. I feel that the judge had no choice but to let him go.”

Jordan-Friedman says justice has failed all those involved: “But, did we let a child abuser go because of the very poor investigation and improper preparation.”

At the same time, the Gauteng Education Department says while it accepts Wednesday’s judgment, it's deeply disappointed.

