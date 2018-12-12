Popular Topics
Paarl Rocks set up MSL play-off meeting with Jozi Stars

The Rocks needed a bonus point win over the men from Port Elizabeth to leapfrog them and qualify for the play-off in Johannesburg on Friday.

Cameron Delport scored 84 of 45 balls to lead the Paarl Rocks to the MSL playoff. Picture: Twitter/@Paarl_Rocks
Cameron Delport scored 84 of 45 balls to lead the Paarl Rocks to the MSL playoff. Picture: Twitter/@Paarl_Rocks
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Faf du Plessis’ Paarl Rocks are through to the Mzansi Super League play-off match against the Jozi Stars at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday night, thanks to a 6-wicket bonus point win over the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Paarl on Wednesday.

The Rocks needed a bonus point win over the men from Port Elizabeth to leapfrog them and qualify for the play-off in Johannesburg on Friday.

Batting first, the Giants’ innings failed to gather any momentum as they laboured to a below par 129/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Wicket-keeper Batsman Rudi Second was the mainstay of the Giants innings with a fighting 37 off 41 deliveries while allrounder Chris Morris provided some lusty blows at the death, bludgeoning 27 not out off 10 balls to beef up the total.

West Indian Dwayne Bravo was the star of the bowling innings for the Rocks, as his smart figures of 3/22 in four overs choked the Giants.

Although they lost a couple of wickets up front, the Rocks cruised to their target inside 16 overs to pick up the much-needed bonus point that secured them the place in the play-offs.

Former Dolphins batsman Cameron Delport smashed 84 off 45 to lead the charge for the Boland based side. Delport’s efforts with the bat secured him the man of the match accolade.

