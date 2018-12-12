Paarl Rocks set up MSL play-off meeting with Jozi Stars
The Rocks needed a bonus point win over the men from Port Elizabeth to leapfrog them and qualify for the play-off in Johannesburg on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Faf du Plessis’ Paarl Rocks are through to the Mzansi Super League play-off match against the Jozi Stars at the Wanderers Stadium on Friday night, thanks to a 6-wicket bonus point win over the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants in Paarl on Wednesday.
The Rocks needed a bonus point win over the men from Port Elizabeth to leapfrog them and qualify for the play-off in Johannesburg on Friday.
Batting first, the Giants’ innings failed to gather any momentum as they laboured to a below par 129/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Wicket-keeper Batsman Rudi Second was the mainstay of the Giants innings with a fighting 37 off 41 deliveries while allrounder Chris Morris provided some lusty blows at the death, bludgeoning 27 not out off 10 balls to beef up the total.
West Indian Dwayne Bravo was the star of the bowling innings for the Rocks, as his smart figures of 3/22 in four overs choked the Giants.
Although they lost a couple of wickets up front, the Rocks cruised to their target inside 16 overs to pick up the much-needed bonus point that secured them the place in the play-offs.
Former Dolphins batsman Cameron Delport smashed 84 off 45 to lead the charge for the Boland based side. Delport’s efforts with the bat secured him the man of the match accolade.
Popular in Sport
-
Matfield: Turning down Bulls jobs was in best interest of my family
-
Cameron van der Burgh retires from competitive swimming
-
Salah sends Liverpool into last 16, Moura rescues Spurs
-
Ernst Middendorp appointed new coach of Kaizer Chiefs
-
Jozi Stars ‘happy’ to face any side in MSL play-off
-
Dirty laundry & suspicious packages: Bok trio questioned over clock
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.